STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.

TUESDAY

Nov. 10

TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville, part of the international TED Talk platform, will be presented at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.

SATURDAY

Nov. 14

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rescheduled from Oct. 31. Food will be handed out in parking lot for take-out only.

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick Stew sale ready for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon for $6 per quart, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.