BLOOD DRIVE: American Legion 1097 will host a mobile blood unit blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion 1097, 17 Fairfield Drive. For more information, call the American Legion at 434-793-7351 and speak with Commander Daniel Burs, Adjutant John Standfeld or any American Legion 1097 member.

SATURDAY

March 20

CROQUET ON THE LAWN: Celebrate the first day of spring at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. Bring a croquet set, picnic food and a team of players. Call to reserve a 90-minute slot: noon to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 to 3 p.m.; 3 to 4:30 p.m. Set up on one of the side lawns or the the front lawn. Three teams can play per time slot. The event is free to the community, but pre-registration is required by calling 434-793-5644.

SATURDAY

March 27