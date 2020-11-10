DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING FOR HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: The River District Association wants this event to bring the community together for the holidays. Visit rdahomefortheholidays.com for submission tips and guidelines. Then get creative, get dressed up, decorate a background, and record a 5 second holiday video to submit. The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 p.m. The River District Association also wants to honor veterans. Anyone who is a veteran or active duty military may record a message.

SATURDAY

Nov. 21

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club holds Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

SATURDAY

Nov. 28

DEADLINE FOR TREE OF LIGHTS PURCHASE: Deadline to purchase lights for Bachelor's Hall Volunteer Fire Department Tree of Lights for $5 each. To purchase, mail to: Ann Jennings, 521 Duncan Drive, Danville, VA, 24541, or call 434-685-5075 or 434-548-2179.

MONDAY

Nov. 30