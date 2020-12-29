Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed on Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday. The public library will be closed. Danville Transit will not operate. The James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Thursday in addition to New Year’s Day. The library will reopen on Saturday and Danville Transit will resume operations on Saturday. The Municipal Building, all other city government offices and the courthouse will reopen on Monday. Household trash and yard waste collection normally scheduled for Friday pickup will be collected on Saturday instead of New Year’s Day.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County offices will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
STEW SALE: Kentuck Fire Department will hold a stew sale. Pick up will be from 10 a.m. to to 1 p.m. at the station. To pre-order, call 434-822-8026 leave name and phone number and number of quarts wanted.
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
ONGOING
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.