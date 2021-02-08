BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, will have a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to noon. To pre-order, call 434-250-6809.

MONDAY

Feb. 22

INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info. Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.

THURSDAY

Aug. 5

2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Co-mingle calf sale held at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, 19738 U.S. 29, Chatham, at 6 p.m. Any person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate, contact the office at 434-432-7770 (TDD) 800-828-1120 during business hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. five days prior to the event.

