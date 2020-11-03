Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 7
MARKET MONSTER MASH DASH: Market Monster Mash Dash will be held at Carrington Pavilion from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Kid's Pumpkin Run begins at 9:30 a.m.; Halloween Costume 5K begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and $80 per group of four when pre-registering; $35 per person day of event. To pre-register go to event page on Facebook or call (434) 793-4636. This was rescheduled from Oct. 31 due to flooding.
SHRED OUT HUNGER: God's Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management will host Shred Out Hunger in the Dan River Region from 9 a.m. to noon at God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Remain in vehicles to drop off any documents and non-perishable canned goods, following social distancing procedures.
STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.
TUESDAY
Nov. 10
TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville, part of the international TED Talk platform, will be presented at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 13
SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS GREETINGS: Deadline for River District Association letters to Santa is Nov. 13 Santa and Mrs. Claus broadcast a greeting from the North Pole and want to hear from children in the Dan River Region. Learn more at www.riverdistrictassociation.com.
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION FOR HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: Deadline for local musicians and talent to be professional filmed performing holiday songs or other festive acts under 5 minutes in length for the River District Association's virtual Home for the Holidays celebration. For more information, email home@riverdistrictassociation.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 14
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rescheduled from Oct. 31. Food will be handed out in parking lot for take-out only.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick Stew sale ready for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon for $6 per quart, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.
FRIDAY
Nov. 20
DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING FOR HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: The River District Association wants this event to bring the community together for the holidays. Visit rdahomefortheholidays.com for submission tips and guidelines. Then get creative, get dressed up, decorate a background, and record a 5 second holiday video to submit. The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 p.m. The River District Association also wants to honor veterans. Anyone who is a veteran or active duty military you can record a message for their family. Or families with loved ones who have served or are currently serving, may surprise them with a holiday greeting.
SATURDAY
Nov. 21
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club holds Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call (434) 548-9862.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: River District Association Hosts Home For The Holidays virtual event for the entire community live on Facebook starting at 2 p.m.. Everyone in and around the Dan River Region can participate by submitting content to be included in the show.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!