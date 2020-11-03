DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING FOR HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: The River District Association wants this event to bring the community together for the holidays. Visit rdahomefortheholidays.com for submission tips and guidelines. Then get creative, get dressed up, decorate a background, and record a 5 second holiday video to submit. The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 p.m. The River District Association also wants to honor veterans. Anyone who is a veteran or active duty military you can record a message for their family. Or families with loved ones who have served or are currently serving, may surprise them with a holiday greeting.