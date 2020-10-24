Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Oct. 24
NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY: Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention is observing National Drug Take Back day. Dispose of out-of-date prescription drugs safely,at Walmart, 515 Mount Cross Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ARTIFACT COLLECTION: Milton Renaissance Museum & Visitor Center, 169 Broad St., Milton, North Carolina, will hold a display of Native American artifacts by Arthur Tillett from 1 to 3 p.m. outdoors. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Attendants may bring a lawn chair. For additional information, email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com. In case of unfavorable weather, event will be postponed.
SILENT AUCTION: A silent auction benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Art Collective, 326 Main St. Preview will be held on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
BARK-A-Q AT BANISTER BEND: With live music from Bearded Whiskey, an auction, and barbecue and drinks, this event will support the Pittsylvania Pet Center. All precautions to protect the guests from COVID-19, including a mask will be included with tickets. Hosted by Ben and Betty Davenport, at Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna from 7 to 10 p.m. for $75 which includes two drinks, ticket and one pound of barbecue. Tickets can be purchased at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the Chatham Community Center. For information: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ieaab6abb&oeidk=a07ehchicj50ffe92c2
MONDAY
Oct. 26
HAVEN BIRTHDAY BASH: Haven of the Dan River Region's Birthday Bash in honor of Detra Betts, executive director; Sheila Baynes, board chair; and Monica Anderson, board secretary, will be held at The Garage, 530 Craghead St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Outdoor event.
TUESDAY
Oct. 27
MEET AND GREET: Meet and greet Detra Betts, new executive director of Haven of the Dan River Region, at Crema & Vine, 1009 West Main St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 28
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually. Interested parties may access the 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the Board of Trustees of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library. Members of the committee are Alice Shelton, Janice Fitts and Phyllis Roach. If a member cannot attend, call the library at 434-432-3271 or emal Lisa Tuite at lisa.tuite@peplib.org. The next full board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at the History Research Center & Library.
THURSDAY
Oct. 29
HAVEN DAY AT RIGHT CHOICE CAR WASH: Haven Day at Right Choice Car Wash, 2332 North Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A percentage of sales will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region.
FRIDAY
Oct. 30
DRIVE-THRU TRICK OR TREAT: The Danville Police Department will hold a drive-thru trick or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive. Face coverings or masks are required.
SATURDAY
Oct. 31
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH & HALLOWEEN TREAT: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch and Halloween treat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be served outside for take out only.
SATURDAY
Nov. 7
STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.
TUESDAY
Nov. 10
TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville, part of the international TED TAlk platform, will be presented at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENERS HELP DESK: Members of the Danville Master Gardeners are taking questions on gardening, lawn and landscaping at any time through calls to the Virginia Cooperative Extension office at 434-799-6558 and via email at danvillemastergardeners@gmail.org. The help desk will answer calls from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through October.
