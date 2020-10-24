MONDAY

Oct. 26

HAVEN BIRTHDAY BASH: Haven of the Dan River Region's Birthday Bash in honor of Detra Betts, executive director; Sheila Baynes, board chair; and Monica Anderson, board secretary, will be held at The Garage, 530 Craghead St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Outdoor event.

TUESDAY

Oct. 27

MEET AND GREET: Meet and greet Detra Betts, new executive director of Haven of the Dan River Region, at Crema & Vine, 1009 West Main St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Oct. 28

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually. Interested parties may access the 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.