MONDAY
March 1
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.
THURSDAY
March 4
NAR-ANON MEETINGS RESUMES: Nar-Anon will begin meeting again in person at 6 p.m. at Grace Design United Methodist Church, 1064 Franklin Turnpike. Face masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. The group will meet in the gym portion of the of the church. The local group follows the Nar-anon 12 step program. For more information, call 434-713-4404 or email gracenaranon@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
March 6
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY LANDFILL: The Pittsylvania County Landfill will be one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of March, April and May for the dumping of citizens' storm debris. Tipping fees for citizens' storm debris are waived through May.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Legion 1097 will host a mobile blood unit blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion 1097, 17 Fairfield Drive. For more information, call the American Legion at 434-793-7351 and speak with Commander Daniel Burs, Adjutant John Standfeld or any American Legion 1097 member.
SATURDAY
March 20
CROQUET ON THE LAWN: Celebrate the first day of spring at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. Bring a croquet set, picnic food and a team of players. Call to reserve a 90-minute slot: noon to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 to 3 p.m.; 3 to 4:30 p.m. Set up on one of the side lawns or the the front lawn. Three teams can play per time slot. The event is free to the community, but pre-registration is required by calling 434-793-5644.
SATURDAY
March 27
RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: The Kiwanis Club of Danville and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter have joined forces and are coordinating a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information on items to be sold or to make donations of rummage items, call club president and chapter advisor John Witt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the church parking lot area. Face masks and social distancing will apply.
THURSDAY
Aug. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.