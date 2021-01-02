SATURDAY

Jan. 16

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.