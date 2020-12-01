LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Riverwalk Trail will be candlelit and holiday music from local carolers and musicians from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning at Main Street Plaza to Danville Community Market. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: River District Association Hosts Home For The Holidays virtual event for the entire community live on Facebook starting at 2 p.m. Everyone in and around the Dan River Region can participate by submitting content to be included in the show.

TUESDAY

Dec. 8

BARK THE HALLS: Walk through and view the festive lights while dogs enjoy a holiday themed threat at Ballou Park from 6 to 8 p.m. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event sponsored by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

WEDNESDAY

Dec. 9