MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.  

SATURDAY

Jan. 9

STEW SALE: Kentuck Fire Department will hold a stew sale. Pick up will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the station. To pre-order, call 434-822-8026 leave name and phone number and number of quarts wanted.

SATURDAY

Jan. 16

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.

