SATURDAY

Feb. 5

YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom in the comfort of home. Reserve a spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.

MONDAY

Feb. 8

MONDAY

Feb. 22

INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held on Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info . Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info .

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.