SATURDAY

Feb. 5

YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom in the comfort of your home. Reserve your spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.

MONDAY

Feb. 8

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.