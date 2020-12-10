 Skip to main content
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.  

TODAY

Dec. 10

HOLIDAY COOKIE CONTEST: Bake favorite holiday cookies for a chance to win the Community Holiday Light Show Cookie Contest. Cookies should be dropped off at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Sign up to enter cookies into three categories: business (professional bakers); individual or children (15 and under). No entry fee. Winners will be announced on the Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. To register, call 434-797-8961.

SATURDAY

Dec. 12

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a Brunswick stew sale at cost of $7 per quart, drive-thru only, with pick up time at 1 p.m. To reserve stew, call the post at 434-793-7531 after 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Dec. 14

VIRTUAL RIBBON CUTTINGS: Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. will celebrate the opening of two new Danville locations, a Community Dental Center located at 501 Rison St., Suite 110 and Community Pharmacy located at 133 S. Ridge St. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will occur live virtually via www.facebook.com/RiverCityTV on Monday at 5:30 p.m. for the Community Pharmacy and 6 p.m. for the Community Dental Center.

SATURDAY

Dec. 19

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862. 

VETERANS FILING CLAIMS WITH THE VA: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will have a service officer on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans in filing claims. Veterans need to bring a copy of their DD-214. For more information, call John Walker at 336-598-2459.

WEDNESDAY

Dec. 23

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION: A Red Cross blood donation drive will be held at Gretna Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane, from 1 to 5 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

SATURDAY

Jan. 16

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.

Send updates

If your group or organization is planning an event, let us know by emailing news@registerbee.com.

