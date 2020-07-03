Danville church calendar for Friday, July 3
0 comments
Special Events

Danville church calendar for Friday, July 3

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.face book.com/ascensionlutheran danville.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.

PARKING LOT SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as Pastor, will hold a parking lot service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville, will have drive-in service during July in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road in Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate Youth Day with a graduate recognition beginning at 11 a.m. July 12 in the church parking lot.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News