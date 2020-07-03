Danville church calendar for Friday, July 3

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.face book.com/ascensionlutheran danville.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as Pastor, will hold a parking lot service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville, will have drive-in service during July in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road in Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate Youth Day with a graduate recognition beginning at 11 a.m. July 12 in the church parking lot.
