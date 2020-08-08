Danville church calendar for Saturday, Aug. 8

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
NEW CHURCH DEBUTS
City of Hope will host its inaugural service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Community Center in Chatham located at 115 S. Main St. following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in response to the coronavirus. Guests are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. The non-denominational Christian church will host a contemporary style of worship service.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays until further notice.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Brush Arbor Baptist Church offers a free online vacation Bible school “Rocky Railroad” at http://www.brusharborbaptist.org/vbs.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, is changing the time of its morning worship to 9 a.m. This drive-thru service will be conducted in the church parking lot every Sunday until further notice.
TREASURE SALE
College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main St., will hold an indoor treasure sale from 8 a.m. to noon tooday. COVID-19 procedures will be followed and all shoppers must wear a face mask to enter. All proceeds will be donated to Grove Park Preschool to fund supplies for students.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!