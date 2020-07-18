Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 18
Special Events

Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 18

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

PARKING LOT SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as pastor, will hold a drive in worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. These services will continue until further notice.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville, will have drive-in service during July in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.

