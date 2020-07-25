Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 25

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold a drive-in worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday observing the 15th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. The Rev. Voight Hairston, of High Street Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. The drive-in service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays will continue until further notice.
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville, will have drive-in service during July in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, is changing the time of its morning worship to 9 a.m. This drive-thru service will be conducted in the church parking lot and is effective beginning Sunday and every Sunday until further notice.
College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main St., will hold an indoor treasure sale from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6-8. COVID-19 procedures will be followed and all shoppers must wear a face mask to enter. All proceeds will be donated to Grove Park Preschool to fund supplies for its students.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
