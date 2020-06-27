Danville church calendar for Saturday, June 27
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon July 4. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.

PARKING LOT SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, will hold a parking lot service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville will have drive-in service during June in the church parking lot at noon.

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH

Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will have a free community hot dog lunch being handed out in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.

