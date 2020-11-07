Danville Church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 7

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1588 Shady Grove Missionary Road, Providence, North Carolina, will not hold a service on Sunday.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
FOOD GIVEAWAY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Food bags will be limited to per household.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, under leadership of the Rev. Teresa M. Hardy, of Danville, will celebrate its 172nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 in the church parking lot. To listen, tune in to 89.3 FM or view on YouTube or Facebook.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
DRIVE IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, is will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Worship services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. inside the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
