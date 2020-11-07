Danville Church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 7

DRIVE IN SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call in services will begin after that with information to be listed.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, is will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Worship services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. inside the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.

LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.

SUNDAY SERVICES

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.