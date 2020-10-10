Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 10

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

NEW PASTOR

First Baptist Church, Danville, will begin services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with its new pastor, Ryan Busby, who has served as senior pastor at Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, since 2014. Before then, he held various positions at different Baptist churches in Texas. He and his wife, Bethany, have three sons.

DRIVE IN SERVICES

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive in services at 10 a.m. on Sundays until further notice.

INSIDE WORSHIP

Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive in Danville, will hold its first week of worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS