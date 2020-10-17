Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 17

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. For more information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
DRIVE-THRU ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will hold a drive-thru event at 3 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the 145th church anniversary and also pastoral appreciation honoring the Rev. Robert L. Divens Jr. for 24 years of service at the church. All members, family and friends are asked to participate in the drive-thru and decorate cars if they wish.
NEW PASTOR
First Baptist Church, Danville, will begin services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with its new pastor, Ryan Busby, who has served as senior pastor at Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, since 2014. Before then, he held various positions at different Baptist churches in Texas. He and his wife, Bethany, have three sons.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. Sundays until further notice.
INSIDE WORSHIP
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive in Danville, will hold its first week of worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at (434) 429-8960.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive in service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays until further notice. Due to weather conditions last Sunday, a caravan drive-by to celebrate the 88th birthday of the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. will be held this Sunday following services.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Worship services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. inside the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
