Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 17

INSIDE WORSHIP

Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive in Danville, will hold its first week of worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday.

NEW CHURCH LOCATION

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at (434) 429-8960.

PARKING LOT SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive in service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays until further notice. Due to weather conditions last Sunday, a caravan drive-by to celebrate the 88th birthday of the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. will be held this Sunday following services.

LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.

CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME