Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 24

AFFIRMATION ELEVATION SERVICE

Exousia Outpour International Deliverance Ministries, 785 Edmonds St., will hold the affirmation elevation service of Apostle Waddell Butler at 1 p.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be utilized.

NEW PASTOR

First Baptist Church, Danville, will begin services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with its new pastor, the Rev. Ryan Busby, who has served as senior pastor at Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, since 2014. Before then, he held various positions at different Baptist churches in Texas.

INSIDE WORSHIP

Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive in Danville, will hold its first week of worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY