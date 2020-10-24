Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 24

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
AFFIRMATION ELEVATION SERVICE
Exousia Outpour International Deliverance Ministries, 785 Edmonds St., will hold the affirmation elevation service of Apostle Waddell Butler at 1 p.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be utilized.
NEW PASTOR
First Baptist Church, Danville, will begin services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with its new pastor, the Rev. Ryan Busby, who has served as senior pastor at Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, since 2014. Before then, he held various positions at different Baptist churches in Texas.
INSIDE WORSHIP
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive in Danville, will hold its first week of worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Bishop Gerald Franklin at 11 a.m. Nov. 1. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Lovelle A. Maxwell Jr. with music by the New Ephesus Praise Team. Worship service will be held inside the church (wear a mask) or in the parking lot (Tune to 87.7 FM, on Facebook Live or listen using conference call number (978) 990-5000, access code 197724.)
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. For more information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
FOOD GIVEAWAY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 for local communities in North Carolina and Virginia. Food bags will be limited to per household.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, under leadership of the Rev. Teresa M. Hardy, of Danville, will celebrate its 172nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 in the church parking lot. To listen, tune in to 89.3 FM or view on YouTube or Facebook.
FREE CLOTHES CLOSET GIVEAWAY
Christ Temple Church, 180 Temple Road, will have a free community clothes closet giveaway, free hot dog lunch and virtual day learning tutorial registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. For additional information, call (434) 770-3529 or (434) 489-2472.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, is will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at (434) 429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. in the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
