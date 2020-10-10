Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 3

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville will hold a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Cats, dogs and pets of all shapes are welcome to join their human companions. Animals should be leashed or in a carrier, and humans must wear face masks. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church’s food and clothing ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today. For more information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
PARK AND PRAISE SERVICES
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1588 Shady Grove Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold its Park and Praise Service at 11 a.m.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at (434) 429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive in service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays until further notice.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time of its morning worship to 9 a.m. This drive-up service will be conducted in the church parking lot every Sunday until further notice.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory for all attendees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!