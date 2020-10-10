Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 3

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS

Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville will hold a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Cats, dogs and pets of all shapes are welcome to join their human companions. Animals should be leashed or in a carrier, and humans must wear face masks. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church’s food and clothing ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today. For more information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICES

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1588 Shady Grove Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold its Park and Praise Service at 11 a.m.

NEW CHURCH LOCATION

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at (434) 429-8960.