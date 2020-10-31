Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 31

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
AUTUMN FEST
The women’s ministry of Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association will hold a Autumn Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Cherrystone Center, 5561 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold. Vendors are welcome at cost of $25 per table. Fish and chicken plates and sandwiches, desserts, soda and water will be sold. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Bishop Gerald Franklin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Lovelle A. Maxwell Jr. with music by the New Ephesus Praise Team. Worship service will be held inside the church (wear a mask) or in the parking lot (Tune to 87.7 FM, on Facebook Live or listen using conference call number 978-990-5000, access code 197724.)
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
FOOD GIVEAWAY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 for local communities in North Carolina and Virginia. Food bags will be limited to per household.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, under leadership of the Rev. Teresa M. Hardy, of Danville, will celebrate its 172nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 in the church parking lot. To listen, tune in to 89.3 FM or view on YouTube or Facebook.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting, through Sunday, Nov. 8. Call in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, is will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Worship services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. inside the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID19 a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
