Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 31

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 for local communities in North Carolina and Virginia. Food bags will be limited to per household.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, under leadership of the Rev. Teresa M. Hardy, of Danville, will celebrate its 172nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 in the church parking lot. To listen, tune in to 89.3 FM or view on YouTube or Facebook.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting, through Sunday, Nov. 8. Call in services will begin after that with information to be listed.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, is will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

NEW CHURCH LOCATION