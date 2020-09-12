Danville church calendar for Saturday, Sept. 12

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive in service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays until further notice.
LOVE FEAST
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church invites everyone to join (from home) a Love Feast as part of the online worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Access the service and bulletin from the church website at mtvernonumc.org.
ANNIVERSARY
Staunton Baptist Church in Long Island will hold drive-in parking lot service in observance of their 119th church anniversary at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 with guest speaker the Rev. Quincy Mitchell, of Crystal Hill Baptist Church in Halifax.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutheran danville.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time of its morning worship to 9 a.m. This drive-thru service will be conducted in the church parking lot every Sunday until further notice.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church will hold Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, for all attendees, a mask must be worn and social distancing is mandatory.
