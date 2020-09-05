Danville church calendar for Saturday, Sept. 5

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
FOOD AND CLOTHING
MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday with food and clothing of all types. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
96TH HOMECOMING
Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 180 Kentuck Road, will celebrate its 96th homecoming with a two-day celebration. On Saturday, a service is planned with Bishop J.L. Jackson of Roanoke and elder David Chalmers of South Boston. Following the service, vendors, additional resources and the Southern Belle Food truck will be on-site. The attire is casual. Anyone interested in being a vendor or for more information, contact Gabrielle Nevells at (336) 312-6822 or LaPrincess Adams at (434) 228-0172. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the church will host the official homecoming service with Elder Delmar Jackson preaching. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
LABOR DAY FISH
FRY/BAKE SALE
Cherrystone Baptist Church’s men’s department will hold a fish fry/bake sale on at 11 a.m. Monday at the Baptist Association, 5551 Dry Fork Road, Ringgold. There will be chicken and fish sandwiches and plates for take out.
REVIVAL SERVICES
CANCELLED
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church fall revival previously scheduled for Wednesday-Friday is canceled.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church will hold Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn and social distancing is mandatory for all attendees.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP
SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
PARKING LOT SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive in service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays until further notice.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, is changing the time of its morning worship to 9 a.m. This drive-thru service will be conducted in the church parking lot every Sunday until further notice.
