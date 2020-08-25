DRB letters to the editor for Aug. 25

Casino project a boon for city
My husband has been a resident of the Schoolfield area for 42 years and I have lived here for 13 years. We could not be more excited about bringing Caesars to Danville.
When Dan River Mills closed its operation, who thought that we would see another major employer up the street within our lifetimes?
The casino project is going to transform an eyesore and breathe life back into the neighborhood.
I also read that the city will use a portion of the tax revenue from the casino to invest back into the area around the casino.
As for crime mentioned in an article on Aug. 17, Caesars security and city of Danville police will work together and Caesars will install video cameras on the property.
We have city crews who cleaned up streets frequently along West Main Street. We are not too concerned about crime or litter.
Traffic concerns — there are several ways for people to get to Caesars, West Main Street, Highway 86 and Memorial Drive. Traffic engineers will figure out how to control traffic flow.
This is a win-win for Danville and for Schoolfield, and that is why my husband and I are voting “yes.”
FREDERICK AND DEBORAH MCKAGUE III
Danville
