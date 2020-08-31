DRB letters to the editor for Aug. 31

Vote yes on casino
To the editor:
This election season, Danville has the chance to approve a transformational change by bringing a resort casino to Schoolfield.
If approved, the Caesars Virginia project will invest $400 million in a site that’s been shuttered and falling down for more than a decade.
On top of that, it’s expected the city will receive $38 million in annual revenue within three years of opening, plus Caesars has agreed to make a one-time payment of $20 million to the city if the referendum passes.
As a veteran educator, I am especially excited by the potential for investment in the local schools.
The values of a city directly are reflected by the state of its schools. COVID-19 further has revealed many areas of need in our local schools from technology to nutritional services to adequate staffing within schools to manage remote learning.
Danville has the opportunity to grow its economy in an exponential way that can benefit students, teachers, families and all educational stakeholders.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Danville.
We need to vote yes!
KIMBERLY JONES
Danville
The passage of time
To the editor:
What a difference the passage of time makes.
Last year at this time one could use any form of info media and see multiple articles on the opioid crisis.
Drug companies were the worst of villains because they used strong armed goons to force good Americans to disregard any semblance of good common sense and take opioid drugs as they would eat M&M candy. Those drug companies and even doctors were vilified as having caused this epidemic out of the shear greed to make money.
Fast forward to the present and articles on the opioid crisis are not completely gone but are substantially harder to find.
Now doctors and health care workers are heroes fighting on the frontlines for us in this pandemic.
People are praying and crossing their fingers those devilish drug companies will come up with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
What a difference the passage of times makes in our perception.
Was the fault entirely with drug companies and the medical community, or was it at the least partly the individual’s fault?
SHIRLEY ORRELL
Gretna
