Letters to the editor for Sept. 16
Taps: A tribute to the military
In 1945, the war in the Pacific was over and “our boys” were coming home. My father was then stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. Living at the Presidio left me many vivid memories. It was a special place for me, a 7-year-old boy, playing on the old gun emplacements, learning to ride a bike, watching the big military ships pass under the Golden Gate Bridge bringing our troops home.
Since I had not learned to swim yet, my older brother would go off to the YMCA pool every day with his friends and I was not allowed to go. After complaining incessantly to my father, he took me over to the indoor pool at Letterman General Hospital. He had arranged for the recovering soldiers at the hospital to teach me to swim. These soldiers were all amputees from the battles that had raged in the islands of the Pacific and were at Letterman for recuperation from their injuries.
Army, Navy and Marine warriors not only taught me to swim, but allowed me to join in their games of water polo and basketball. My most vivid memory of this time is of the fun and laughter, and of their competitive spirit.
Each one of these soldiers had some part of their bodies missing. But, regardless of missing legs, arms, hands or feet, they gave no quarter with laughter and the joy of life. Never complaining and not allowing their young charge to complain about his size as an excuse, their example has held me in good stead for my whole life.
No suckers and losers these. They were only men who, when asked to serve, had stepped forward and said “Here am I, send me.” And now, at this time in their recovery, allowing a little boy the joy of sharing life with young men in the prime of life who were glad to be alive.
Each evening, Taps would be played to be heard over the whole Presidio just as taps would be heard over every other American military base around the world at the end of each day. I believe anyone who heard that call to rest uttered a prayer of gratitude for all who have served our country, a country that never belittled them or disrespected their service: Until now. This president doesn’t speak for me.
I can only wonder how crushed and grieved our military families must feel now to hear how their commander in chief feels about them.
If the president feels this way, as multiple sources say they have heard him express, then how can we give him our vote on Nov. 3 and allow him to remain our commander in chief? We all deserve better.
JAMES W. MATHIESON
Danville
