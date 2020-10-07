Sick of politics

It seems to me that each party takes it for granted they “own” certain segments of the vote because those groups are going to “vote party” no matter what. So, it’s in their best interest to keep the electorate divided in order to hold on to those blocks. The result? Our country is being split right down the middle. Jesus Christ (and the late Abraham Lincoln) said a “house divided against itself cannot stand.” Anyone who doesn’t believe that should just look at history — a recent example being Venezuela.

I for one am not going to allow partisan politicians and journalists to “tell me” how to think and how to cast my vote. I’m going to take it upon “myself” to look at the issues and where the various candidates stand on those issues and vote according to what I truly believe in my heart is best for this country and “all” the people.