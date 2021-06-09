For 45 years, Joe and Mimma’s Italian Restaurant on 3336 Riverside Drive has given the Danville community a delectable taste of Italy. Joe and Mimma’s is a family-owned restaurant that prides itself on serving delicious, genuine Italian cuisine. Their dine-in hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Joe and Mimma’s also runs a lunch special every day from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and offers great meals for great prices. Tables can be reserved online. In addition to dine-in, customers can have their food delivered to them within a () mile radius. Joe and Mimma’s also provides curbside pickup for those that call ahead and can provide catering for any event. Joe and Mimma’s offers a wide variety to choose from, ranging from pizzas and sandwiches to traditional Italian dishes and calzones. They provide vegetarian options like vegetarian lasagna and vegan pizza. It features a lengthy wine listing with red, white and sparkling wines that can be paired with any meal at any time. Joe and Mimma’s Italian Restaurant gives Danville an authentic taste of the home country with food that tastes consistently great. “We’ve got the best Italian food in town,” said owner’s son Vince Badalamenti. To place an order, call 434- 799-5763 or visit online at joeandmimmasdanville.com.