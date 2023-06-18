Jacob Thomas Black

Jacob Thomas Black, son of David and Karen Black of Danville, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University.

Double majoring in intelligence analysis and geography, Black received the Outstanding Scholar Award for having the highest GPA in his major. He has accepted a job with the MITRE Corporation in Bedford, Massachusetts as an associate geospatial computing engineer in the geospatial analytics department.

MacKenzie Harris

MacKenzie Harris, Pittsylvania County, was one of 15 students to receive a $2,000 George E. Allen Academic Scholarship from Allen & Allen this year.

She is planning to attend Longwood University.

In its 32nd year, the George E. Allen Academic Scholarship has awarded students across Allen & Allen’s operating areas in Virginia with more than $600,000. The scholarship was created to honor the firm’s founder, George E. Allen Sr.

Lily Porter

Lily Porter, of Chatham, recently graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies from the College of Charleston in the College’s historic Cistern Yard.

Kathryn McDonald

Kathryn McDonald, of Danville, received an undergraduate degree in psychology from Cedarville University.

Sabrina Wiles

Sabrina Wiles, of Ringgold, is one of 943 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester grade-point-average of 3.50 or higher.

JMU dean’s list

James Madison University recently announce Dan River Region students who made the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Area students include Arianna Bailess, majoring in nursing; Mary Paris majoring in communication sciences and disorders; Anne Sease, majoring in nursing; Kayleigh Terry, majoring in writing rhetoric and technical communication, all of Chatham; Jacob Barker, majoring in biology; Karina Howard, majoring in integrated science and technology; Sophie Parrish, majoring in graphic design; Olivia Underwood, majoring in communication studies, all of Danville; Kara Long, majoring in individualized study, of Ringgold; and Lindsey Mitchell, majoring in English, of Callands.

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

JMU honors graduates

James Madison University recently announced Dan River Region students who graduated with honors during the May commencement exercises.

Area students are Ellery Moorefield, of Hurt, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in education; Olivia Underwood, of Danville, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies; Brooke Craddock, of Danville, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences; and Jacob Black, of Danville, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in intelligence analysis.

JMU president’s list

James Madison University recently announced Dan River Region students who made the president’s list for the spring semester.

Area students are Jacob Black, of Danville, who is majoring in intelligence analysis; Ellery Moorefield, of Hurt, who is majoring in special education; and Rebekah Stowe, of Keeling, who is majoring in finance.

Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above.