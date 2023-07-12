On the heels of finishing a new home in Tennessee, God's Pit Crew is in California rebuilding four houses for victims of flooding earlier this year.

Teams set out for Kern County, California, on Friday and plan to stay until July 28, the tentative day the refreshed homes will be revealed.

With help from local volunteers in the Pond area of California, the Danville-based disaster relief organization recently started work to rebuild and remodel homes impacted when flooding hit in the spring, a news release reported.

“When we first responded to this devastated area in March, we knew we had to help these people as much as possible,” said Chris Chiles, immediate disaster response coordinator for God’s Pit Crew. “We are blessed with a group of talented volunteers and staff who are ready to help these people move back home.”

Since January, God's Pit Crew has responded to nine disasters and delivered more than 50 tractor-trailer loads of supplies, the release stated.

—From staff reports