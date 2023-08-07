The Danville Life Saving Crew last week announced the appointment of Johnny Mills as chief executive officer.

Mills replaces Doug Young, who retired in June after close to two years in the position.

“Johnny accepted this new leadership role with the crew after serving for six years as the crew’s division chief for community health and planning and leading the innovative community paramedicine program,” Danville Life Saving Crew President Wade Collins said in a statement. “His vast experience and knowledge of operations will serve as a guiding force to the crew’s emergency response and nonemergency transport operations.”

Mills started his emergency management career as a volunteer member in 1982. He took on a full-time leadership role in 2017.

“My work with the Danville Life Saving Crew family is driven by my goal to enhance its operational efficiency, to explore new opportunities for expanded medical resources and training tools for our responders, to establish pathways for our career staff and volunteers to build their leadership capacity, and to engage the community in understanding and supporting this vital work of the Danville Life Saving Crew,” Mills said in the news release.

Danville Life Saving Crew Chief Robbie Woodall called Mills a “true champion” of the nonprofit rescue organization.

His credentials include being a National Registry Paramedic and a Virginia Certified Community Health Worker.

He also has training in crisis intervention, Virginia Medicaid, Family Access to Medical Insurance Security, SNAP programs, chronic disease management and chronic pain and substance abuse.

All of that “brings the knowledge and health perspective our crew needs as its leader,” Woodall said.

Mills has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond, an Associate of Applied Science degree in computer information systems from Danville Community College and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from Villanova University.

“The sudden death of the DLSC’s long-time Executive Director Tommy Pruett in 2021 was a devastating loss,” Collins explained. “Johnny was part of the team that provided leadership during the months that followed Tommy’s death.”