House of Hope homeless shelter is getting a financial boost from Sentara Health.

A $25,000 grant will enable House of Hope to focus on providing housing-based case management and workforce development to guests.

“Workforce development [resume building, job-skill courses, job-seeker assistance, etc.] will become a regular part of House of Hope’s services,” a news release from House of Hope states. “Everyone’s needs are different and the goal is to provide our guests the help they need on their path to permanent housing.”

During an interview Thursday, House of Hope Executive Director Jude Swanson expressed appreciation for the contribution.

“We are really grateful that Sentara was willing to partner with us to provide services to our guests,” Swanson said. “It’s a good sign when institutions and organizations support the work that the House of Hope is doing to help our vulnerable neighbors.”

Dale Gauding, spokesperson for Hampton Roads-based Sentara Health, said Sentara recently announced an allocation of $5.3 million to support partner organizations across Virginia and North Carolina for its spring 2023 grant cycle.

“Sentara Health is committed to advancing health equity and ensuring that all members of our communities have access to the resources that need to live their healthiest and most fulfilling lives,” Gauding told the Danville Register & Bee via email Thursday. “This applies to the patients who visit our care centers, and every member within the communities we serve.”

Sentara has 12 hospitals and ambulatory services in Virginia and northeast North Carolina, including Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston.

The company works with nonprofits across Virginia to reduce homelessness and help provide affordable housing.

Sentara recently awarded $50,000 to the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to address homelessness. The grant will help the DRHA start up a new program to help homeless people transition to permanent housing.

House of Hope homeless shelter, located at South Ridge and Patton streets, celebrated its remodel and expansion during a ribbon-cutting in February. The revamp grew the shelter from 16 beds in its basement to 44, some of which are now in its added upper floor.

House of Hope gets its money from grants, and donations from individuals and churches.

Demand for the shelter’s services is surging. Swanson said House of Hope served about 240 guests in 2022, but that number is expected to reach about 400 in 2023.

He pointed to rising costs amidst economic growth in Danville.

“Rent prices have increased dramatically and income ... has not kept pace at all,” Swanson said.