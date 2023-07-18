One-by-one, the animals were brought to Dr. Katie Aceto on Saturday morning to receive a microchip implant.

After getting what looked to be nothing more than a shot, the reactions from owners were the same.

“Wait, that’s it?”

The paperwork takes far longer than the microchipping process.

The tropical-themed event at the Danville Area Humane Society — an idea that came to Executive Director Paulette Dean in the middle of the night — was hosted at a time when the shelter is receiving an unprecedented volume of animal surrenders.

“It has been the roughest spring and summer I’ve ever seen in 30 years,” Dean said in a Saturday interview with the Danville Register & Bee. “This is nationwide, it’s not unique to us.”

For the local shelter, the problem is threefold: a continued influx from pets adopted during the pandemic, economic constraints leaving less money to care for animals and the fact that the Danville Area Humane Society will accept any animal with virtually no questions asked.

“For us, it’s the fact that so many shelters have become limited admission/no kill that people are finding shelters won’t take animals,” Dean said.

“We are a dying breed,” she explained of the Danville nonprofit organization. “I can’t think of another public shelter that is open admission in Virginia.”

During the pandemic — when folks were sequestered at home for months on end — pet adoptions became popular. But when remote working shifted back to the reality of office life, people sooner or later found they no longer had the time it takes to care for their new four-legged companions.

The same thing happened after 9/11, Dean said. People thought they wouldn’t be traveling as much after terrorists hit the United States in 2001, so there was a rush to unite with pets.

When life and travel got back to normal, those animals often went to shelters.

For the economic aspect, Dean didn’t have specific data, but knows it’s a factor.

“We are getting a lot of people saying they are having to move, or they are having to find a cheaper place or they are being evicted,” she explained.

Since spring, the shelter has pretty much been in survival mode. Some days they receive anywhere from 10 to 30 animal surrenders.

The average is zero to six.

The 400% jump isn’t just from Danville cats and dogs. Since the shelter has its open admission policy, they accept animals from everywhere. This summer, the critters have come from Pittsylvania County and neighboring Martinsville and Halifax County.

When asked what would happen if the Danville shelter wouldn’t take any — and all — animals, Dean paused for a moment.

“That is the question that should be asked of the public anytime they criticize an open-admission shelter,” she said. “There is no magical place for all of these animals.”

The local humane society has been the target of fierce criticism over the years because of its euthanasia rate.

Last year, 54% of dogs and 81% of cats at the shelter were euthanized, according to data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the state agency overseeing animals.

In Dean’s quarterly newsletter that she provided to the Register & Bee, she said the numbers don’t show the full picture.

For example, out of the 1,246 dogs received in 2022, 304 came from other localities. A total of 623 of the 1,722 cats also were from outside of Danville.

Of the 678 dogs put down, 66 owners brought their canines to the shelter for euthanasia because of illness or injury. Another 32 dogs were euthanized either by veterinarians or on the advice of vets because of conditions.

“Many, many animals are coming to us injured or sick,” Dean said of the recent influx.

Also, because of behavior issues, a lot simply aren’t abled to be adopted.

Those are the ones to be euthanized first.

“We appreciate our adoption partners so much, and the other groups that take animals from us,” Dean said. “But everyone is full.”

Some of the agencies that work with the humane society can take what Dean describes as the “cute little ones” they believe can be adopted into quick homes.

They have to leave the other ones behind.

“They can’t handle it,” the executive director said, again referencing a problem throughout the United States.

Dean also is trying to help keep up the spirits and morale of employees and volunteers. That was one reason for the tropical affair Saturday.

Danville police partnership

Even with the grim intake numbers, the Christmas in July event brought nothing but smiles to everyone there.

Of course, lots of cuddly creatures out and about at every turn helped.

“I just thought it was such a wonderful thing,” Dean said of her idea that popped in her head in the middle of the night. “I was so excited about it.”

Animal control officers Ashley Crowder and Ian Black — with the Danville Police Department — were both decked out with tropical leis and straw hats. (The laughter they provided on their own.)

“We have always loved our partnership,” Dean said of the Danville Police Department.

In fact, Danville has 24/7 coverage when it comes to animal issues. When there’s an emergency — major or minor — a police officer is sent even when animal control isn’t around to help.

“It’s an awesome relationship,” Crowder said when asked about the humane society. “They are great people.”

Crowder recently witnessed one of the toughest animal calls she’s been dispatched to in her four years on the force. They had to perform a welfare check because of buzzards on personal property.

When they got there, two animals were dead and three more were in horrendous conditions.

Dean showed the Register & Bee a photo of a pit bull so skinny her skeletal frame was showing.

“She was so weak that she literally fell over,” Crowder said.

Criminal charges are pending in that case.

But now, the dog — named Athena — is full of life and appeared to beam with love to everyone up and down the hallways of the shelter.

Crowder eagerly asked if she could pose for a photo after Athena made an appearance.

After seeing Crowder reunited with an animal rescue, Black also wanted to see a dog he found on a call about two months ago.

A few minutes later, he emerged with a Saint Bernard. In that situtation that dog — also full of spunk and friendliness — seemed to be wandering wherever she wanted to go and just taking Black along for the ride.

He didn’t mind.

The brown and white canine — also seized at another welfare check — was emaciated when discovered.

Now, she’s ready to be adopted.

With a goal to get the animals out of the shelter as quickly as possible, they also lowered adoption costs Saturday as a financial incentive.

The chips

The microchipping event was another path to keep the shelter clear. The idea is that if an animal runs away and is brought to a shelter or vet, they can be scanned for the microscopic chips. The data then has contact information for an owner that can speed along the human-to-animal reunification.

The free service was courtesy of the John B. and Elizabeth Hall Animal Rescue Fund.

“I just lift up their skin, and get it right under the skin,” Aceto, a young veterinarian volunteering for the first time at the animal shelter, explained of the process.

She said it’s a recommended practice even for indoor animals like cats that can sometimes find a way to sneak off.

“You never know when they may try to slip out the doors,” she said.

Aceto, from Northern Virginia, knew at the age of 5 that she wanted to be a veterinarian

“I love helping animals,” she said. “I love giving them a voice.”

Now working at Animal Medical Center, she said she likes Danville compared with the life just outside of Washington, D.C.

“I love it,” she said. “I’m from up north, so it’s a lot calmer down here, people are nicer and there’s less traffic.”

She also had high praise for the Danville Area Humane Society and hopes to continue helping out.

“Everyone has been great,” she said. “It’s awesome that they have events like this.”

A different kind of Santa

Over in another room, Santa Claus — also known as Jim Godfrey, an officer with the Danville Police Department — traded his heavy red suit for a tropical shirt.

His signature Santa’s hat was replaced with a matching tropical version, a throwback in style — if not color — to what the first mate wore on “Gilligan’s Island.”

Apparently it was no trouble getting away from the North Pole this time of year to spend a little time posing with pets.

“It’s been great,” Godfrey said, calling it “a good turnout.”

Godfrey has many pets at home that came from the shelter. Also as an officer, he often handles animal calls.

The humane society has offered pet photos with Santa for years, but this was the first time Godfrey had appeared in his St. Nick alter ego outside of the traditional Christmastime celebrations.

With a backdrop of palm trees and beach balls nearby, animals were ushered in to the room to hop up on a wicker bench where Godfrey eagerly helped to hold the creatures, no matter of the size.

He even cuddled up with a rat — one of three at the shelter — but the photo showed he appeared to want to rush that photo session along.

“Anything to help the animals find a home,” he said of Saturday’s fundraising event.