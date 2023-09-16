Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, SEPT. 16

A CELEBRATION OF SCOTLAND: The Virginia-Carolina Scottish Society will present a program "A Celebration of Scotland" at the Ruby B. Archie Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a display and information on the Scottish Clans, their tartans, coats of arms, clan crest badges, and the ancient territories of the clans. There will also be Scottish music on the bagpipes and drums. Visitors can receive help in research of their family names in connections to Scotland and the Highland Clans. For information please contact William James Smith, FSA Scot at (434) 793-7432.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

BARBOUR FAMILY REUNION: Barbour family reunion will be at 1:30 p.m. at Westover Community Center. Building will be open beginning at 11 a.m. for descendants of James Millard Barbour and his wives; Alice Hudson with five children; Alice Hudson with three children; and Gertrude Hines with eight children. Bring covered dish. For more information, contact 434-822-0925.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESCHOOL YOUTH ARCHERY: Participants will learn basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills from a USA Archery Certified Instructor. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150 and for more information. Cost is $5 per person, held at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

HOMESCHOOL TEEN ARCHERY: Participants will learn basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills from a USA Archery Certified Instructor. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150 and for more information. Cost is $5 per person, held at Coates Recreation Center from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

ANNUAL CRIME STOPPERS FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, 209 Trade St. For ticket information, contact John Wilt, jbwilt@aumail.averett.edu or call 434-770-8822

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will hold its first meeting of the 2023-24 year at 11:30 a.m. at Hunt & Company Restaurant, 24 Reid St. in Chatham. Call or text 434-709-4040 by Monday if planning to attend. New members are welcome.

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

DAN RIVER BLUEGRASS MUSIC EVENT: Music event will feature band "The Guard" held at Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave., at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Bring canned food items to donate to God's Storehouse. For questions, call 276-638-2742.

HOMESCHOOL YOUTH ART: Homeschool youth art for ages 5 to 12 years will be held at Coates Recreation Center from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per child. To register, call 434-799-5150.

HOMESCHOOL TEEN ART: Homeschool teen art will be held at Coates Recreation Center from 3 to 4 p.m. at cost of $10 per child. To register, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

VETERANS UNITED OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: Veterans United Outdoor Adventure will be held at 12729 Halifax Road, Java, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available will be food, mobile vet clinic, resource tables, free COVID home tests, free flu and COVID vaccines and limited transportation available for veterans. Registration is required. Funded by the Virginia department of health.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

START UP SLAM: Event will be held at Ma's Cake, 318 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 (cash only at the door, under 5 years of age are free) gets you a meal and the chance to enjoy hearing or presenting a new creative idea. Registration required at 434-791-0210 or email at alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

DANVILLE MUSEUM ART ON THE LAWN: Art on the Lawn art festival and sale. Food truck, kids’ art corner with art teacher, juggler, face painting, paint a masterpiece, regional artists’ works for sale, music by “The Funky Truth.” Danville museum, 975 Main St.no admission.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: A free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Danville Police Department will hold National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More details, including locations, will be be announced later.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

COATES FALL FESTIVAL 2023: Fall festival at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Get your costumes ready and bring your family out for a spooky good time. Costume contests, pumpkin painting, smore’s, and much more. For youth and families of all ages. Call 434-799-5150 to register.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

FALL RIVER CLEAN-UP: Meet at the Crossing at the Dan, 629 Craghead St., as we clean up the River Districct. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. No fee, register by calling, 434-799-5150.

CARS & COMMUNITY: The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dan River Church. This event will feature Faith & Blue, bringing together faith and law enforcement for a day of community unit building. There will be something for all ages.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

RECEPTION/ART EXHIBIT AT DANVILLE MUSEUM: Reception and opening of new art exhibit: “Robert Marsh Legacy Exhibit,” former Marsh students’ art works; 3 to 5 p.m,, free and open to the public. 975 Main St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

OPERA ON THE JAMES: Opera on the James, children’s performance 3 p.m., admission $10 kids and adults, tickets sold on EventBrite.com; adults’ performance 7 p.m., $20 EventBrite.com.; Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

OPERATON SPRITSEEKERS PARANORMAL TEAM: Operation SpritSeekers Paranormal Team, lecture and video of ghosts in the Sutherlin mansion plus tour of paranormal sites in the mansion; 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets at EventBrite.com, held at Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St. Danville.

DRUZIN FOR HUMANITY: Car & bike show, 2805 Riverside Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration from 9 to 11 a.m. day of for $20, pre-registration cost is $15 before Oct. 6 at Danville Habitat Restore. Vendors on site, Brunswick stew for sale, trophies awarded. All proceeds to benefit Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity missions to bule homes, communities and Hope. For more information, contact kim@danvillehabitat.org or call 434-793-3630.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Danville Police Department's Police on the Green Golf Tournament returns for a captain’s choice contest at Goodyear Golf Club located at 245 Jenny Lane. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2023DPDGolf for more details, and to register team. Costs are $240 per team and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Mulligans and red tees are $5, and limited to one each per player. Space is limited. Contact community relations liaison Ashtyn Foddrell at 434-797-8898 ext. 5 or email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov for more information.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

TRUNK OR TREAT: Safe Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, Chatham. Volunteers can decorate their vehicles and pass out treats. Businesses, fire/rescue, churches, civic organizations and individuals are welcome. Arrive no later than 3:30 p.m. to set up. For information, contact Natalie Hudgins at 434-432-7713 or natalie.hudgins@pittgov.org

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

HOWEL (HALLOWE'EN OLD WEST END LANTERNFEST): HOWEL (Hallowe’en Old West End Lanternfest), live music, food trucks, games, celebrating Hallowe’en; free admission, Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. Danville

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

KITCHEN WITCHES: "Kitchen Witches" will be presented by the River City Players from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets sold on EventBrite.com, held at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

KITCHEN WITCHES: "Kitchen Witches" will be presented by the River City Players from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets sold on EventBrite.com, held at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

KITCHEN WITCHES: "Kitchen Witches" will be presented by the River City Players from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets sold on EventBrite.com, held at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

ASSAULT ON ANGLERS: Danville Parks and Recreation is partnering with The Brick to bring back the local trail series at Anglers Ridge at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. To register, call 434-799-5150. For more details, visit the Races, Runs, and Competitions webpage.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

ADULT OPEN GYM: Gym at City Auditorium, 125 North Floyd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $5 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150.