Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

5K WITH 5-0: The annual 5K with 5-0 will be held at 8 a.m. at the Danville Police Department, One Community Way. Entry fee is $25, with registration ending Aug. 19. Register online athttps://tinyurl.com/55czc4nz. The 5K is to promote healthy living while also connecting and building positive relationships with your local Danville Police Department. This year the race will be 9/11 themed. This means, all medals, T-shirts, etc. will follow the theme along with the Danville Fire Department and other first responders present for the event. A moment of silence will be held in remembrance of all that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The race is in partnership with The Brick running store. The race will start and finish at the new police department located at One Community Way, directly off Memorial Drive. The entry fee includes a T-shirt, police swag bag, snacks, drinks and bib.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Danville Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave. Please plan to attend this first meeting of the new school year and invite a newly retired teacher to attend the DRTA.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical building, 340 Whitehead Street, Chatham.

LIFE SAVING CREW TO HOST 9/11 CEREMONY: The Danville Live Saving Crew will host a 9/11 ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the plane crash in Pennsylvania. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. in front of the crew hall, 202 Christopher Lane. This National Day of Service and Remembrance will begin with a patriotic medley played by United States Coast Guard Piper Tim Carpenter and a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Sahara Reggae Band will perform for the concert series at the Danville Community Market beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of rain concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Free to public. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING-CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Tournament held at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with onsite registration from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

A CELEBRATION OF SCOTLAND: The Virginia-Carolina Scottish Society will present a program "A Celebration of Scotland" at the Ruby B. Archie Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a display and information on the Scottish Clans, their tartans, coats of arms, clan crest badges, and the ancient territories of the clans. There will also be Scottish music on the bagpipes and drums. Visitors can receive help in research of their family names in connections to Scotland and the Highland Clans. For information please contact William James Smith, FSA Scot at (434) 793-7432.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

BARBOUR FAMILY REUNION: Barbour family reunion held at 1:30 p.m., Westover Community Center. Building will be open beginning at 11 a.m. Desendants of James Millard Barbour and his wives; Alice Hudson with five children; Alice Hudson with three children; Gertrude Hines with eight children. Bring covered dish. For more information, contact Ray at 434-822-0925.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESCHOOL YOUTH ARCHERY: Participants will learn basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills from a USA Archery Certified Instructor. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150 and for more information. Cost is $5 per person, held at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

HOMESCHOOL TEEN ARCHERY: Participants will learn basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills from a USA Archery Certified Instructor. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150 and for more information. Cost is $5 per person, held at Coates Recreation Center from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

ANNUAL CRIME STOPPERS FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, 209 Trade St. For ticket information, contact John Wilt, jbwilt@aumail.averett.edu or call 434-770-8822

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will hold their first meeting of the 2023-24 year at 11:30 a.m. at Hunt & Company Restaurant, 24 Reid St. in Chatham. Please call or text (434) 709-4040 by Sept. 18 if you plan to attend. New members are welcome.

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

KITCHEN WITCHES: "Kitchen Witches" will be presented Sept. 22-24 by the River City Players from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets sold on EventBrite.com, held at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

HOMESCHOOL YOUTH ART: Homeschool youth art for ages 5 to 12 years will be held at Coates Recreation Center from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per child. To register, call 434-799-5150.

HOMESCHOOL TEEN ART: Homeschool teen art will be held at Coates Recreation Center from 3 to 4 p.m. at cost of $10 per child. To register, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

KITCHEN WITCHES: "Kitchen Witches" will be presented Sept. 22-24 by the River City Players from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets sold on EventBrite.com, held at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

KITCHEN WITCHES: "Kitchen Witches" will be presented Sept. 22-24 by the River City Players from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets sold on EventBrite.com, held at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

START UP SLAM: Event will be held at Ma's Cake, 318 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 (cash only at the door, under five years of age are free) gets you a meal and the chance to enjoy hearing or presenting a new creative idea. Registration required at 434-791-0210 or email at alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

DANVILLE MUSEUM ART ON THE LAWN: Art on the Lawn art festival and sale. Food truck, kids’ art corner with art teacher, juggler, face painting, paint a masterpiece, regional artists’ works for sale, music by “The Funky Truth.” Danville museum, 975 Main St.no admission.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: A free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Danville Police Department will hold National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More details, including locations, will be be announced later.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

FALL RIVER CLEAN-UP: Meet at the Crossing at the Dan, 629 Craghead St., as we clean up the River Districct. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. No fee, register by calling, 434-799-5150.

CARS & COMMUNITY: The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dan River Church. This event will feature Faith & Blue, bringing together faith and law enforcement for a day of community unit building. There will be something for all ages.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

RECEPTION/ART EXHIBIT AT DANVILLE MUSEUM: Reception and opening of new art exhibit: “Robert Marsh Legacy Exhibit,” former Marsh students’ art works; 3 to 5 p.m,, free and open to the public. 975 Main St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

OPERA ON THE JAMES: Opera on the James, children’s performance 3 p.m., admission $10 kids and adults, tickets sold on EventBrite.com; adults’ performance 7 p.m., $20 EventBrite.com.; Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

OPERATON SPRITSEEKERS PARANORMAL TEAM: Operation SpritSeekers Paranormal Team, lecture and video of ghosts in the Sutherlin mansion plus tour of paranormal sites in the mansion; 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $20 per person; tickets at EventBrite.com, held at Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St. Danville.

DRUZIN FOR HUMANITY: Car & bike show, 2805 Riverside Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration from 9 to 11 a.m. day of for $20, pre-registration cost is $15 before Oct. 6 at Danville Habitat Restore. Vendors on site, Brunswick stew for sale, trophies awarded. All proceeds to benefit Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity missions to bule homes, communities and Hope. For more information, contact kim@danvillehabitat.org or call 434-793-3630.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Danville Police Department's Police on the Green Golf Tournament returns for a captain’s choice contest at Goodyear Golf Club located at 245 Jenny Lane. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2023DPDGolf for more details, and to register team. Costs are $240 per team and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Mulligans and red tees are $5, and limited to one each per player. Space is limited. Contact community relations liaison Ashtyn Foddrell at 434-797-8898 ext. 5 or email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov for more information.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

HOWEL (HALLOWE'EN OLD WEST END LANTERNFEST): HOWEL (Hallowe’en Old West End Lanternfest), live music, food trucks, games, celebrating Hallowe’en; free admission, Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. Danville

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

ASSAULT ON ANGLERS: Danville Parks and Recreation is partnering with The Brick to bring back the local trail series at Anglers Ridge at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. To register, call 434-799-5150. For more details, visit the Races, Runs, and Competitions webpage.