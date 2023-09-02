Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling 434-799-5150.

JUNIOR NATURALISTS: Join the local junior naturalist program as we explore the different parks right in your backyards. For ages 6 to 12, no fee. Meet at Anglers Park, shelter 21. Call 434-799-5150, Parks and Recreation to register the Friday before the program and for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC: The Danville Area Humane Society will hold a rabies vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville public animal shelter on South Boston Road. The vaccinations will be free to City of Danville residents, with a limit of four per household, Pittsylvania County residents will be charged $5, with a limit of four per household. These are for all dogs and cats that are four months and older. Although appointment times will not be given, call 799-0843 to let them know you will be in attendance. Proof of residency is required by law to inform the locality's treasurer's office about the vaccinations.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

SENIOR PROM: SOAR (Goodyear Retirees Club) will sponsor a "Senior Prom" from 5 to 8 p.m. at the USW Union Hall, 285 Shady Grove Road, Providence, North Carolina. There will be music by the "Old Skool Band," food, dancing. The event is open to all Goodyear retirees and invited guests. Cost is $7 per person. For more information or to sign up for this event, send an email to keepdancn@comcast.net or text (434)250-6861.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

5K WITH 5-0: The annual 5K with 5-0 will be held at 8 a.m. at the Danville Police Department, One Community Way. Entry fee is $25, with registration ending Aug. 19. Register online athttps://tinyurl.com/55czc4nz. The 5K is to promote healthy living while also connecting and building positive relationships with your local Danville Police Department. This year the race will be 9/11 themed. This means, all medals, T-shirts, etc. will follow the theme along with the Danville Fire Department and other first responders present for the event. A moment of silence will be held in remembrance of all that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The race is in partnership with The Brick running store. The race will start and finish at the new police department located at One Community Way, directly off Memorial Drive. The entry fee includes a T-shirt, police swag bag, snacks, drinks and bib.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Sahara Reggae Band will perform for the concert series at the Danville Community Market beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of rain concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Free to public. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING-CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Tournament held at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with onsite registration from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESCHOOL YOUTH ARCHERY: Participants will learn basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills from a USA Archery Certified Instructor. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150 and for more information. Cost is $5 per person, held at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

HOMESCHOOL TEEN ARCHERY: Participants will learn basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills from a USA Archery Certified Instructor. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150 and for more information. Cost is $5 per person, held at Coates Recreation Center from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

ANNUAL CRIME STOPPERS FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, 209 Trade St. For ticket information, contact John Wilt, jbwilt@aumail.averett.edu or call 434-770-8822

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

HOMESCHOOL YOUTH ART: Homeschool youth art for ages 5 to 12 years will be held at Coates Recreation Center from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per child. To register, call 434-799-5150.

HOMESCHOOL TEEN ART: Homeschool teen art will be held at Coates Recreation Center from 3 to 4 p.m. at cost of $10 per child. To register, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

START UP SLAM: Theme: Arts and Creativity will be held at Ma's Cake, 318 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 (cash only at the door, under five years of age are free) gets you a meal and the chance to enjoy hearing or presenting a new creative idea. Registration required at 434-791-0210 or email at alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

ZUMBA: Dance with Jully at Coates Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Class is beginner friendly. Cost is $8 per person. Register by calling, 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Danville Police Department will hold National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More details, including locations, will be be announced later.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

FALL RIVER CLEAN-UP: Meet at the Crossing at the Dan, 629 Craghead St., as we clean up the River Districct. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. No fee, register by calling, 434-799-5150.

CARS & COMMUNITY: The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dan River Church. This event will feature Faith & Blue, bringing together faith and law enforcement for a day of community unit building. There will be something for all ages.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

DRUZIN FOR HUMANITY: Car & bike show, 2805 Riverside Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration from 9 to 11 a.m. day of for $20, pre-registration cost is $15 before Oct. 6 at Danville Habitat Restore. Vendors on site, Brunswick stew for sale, trophies awarded. All proceeds to benefit Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity missions to bule homes, communities and Hope. For more information, contact kim@danvillehabitat.org or call 434-793-3630.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Danville Police Department's Police on the Green Golf Tournament returns for a captain’s choice contest at Goodyear Golf Club located at 245 Jenny Lane. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2023DPDGolf for more details, and to register team. Costs are $240 per team and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Mulligans and red tees are $5, and limited to one each per player. Space is limited. Contact community relations liaison Ashtyn Foddrell at 434-797-8898 ext. 5 or email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov for more information.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

ASSAULT ON ANGLERS: Danville Parks and Recreation is partnering with The Brick to bring back the local trail series at Anglers Ridge at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. To register, call 434-799-5150. For more details, visit the Races, Runs, and Competitions webpage.