Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-SHELTON AND WILLIAMS BAND: Free Music at the Market concert series at the Danville Community Market's outdoor stage, 629 Craghead St., from 7 to 9 p.m. In event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Bring a chair or blanket.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Join for a summer campfire under the stars from 8 to 9 p.m. There will be s’mores, campfire games and ghost stories. Bring blanket and chair and enjoy a true camper experience for ages 5 and up; parents are required to stay with their children. Call 434-799-5150. No fee.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., Danville. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

MONDAY, JULY 17

COATES DAY CAMP-ART APPRECIATION WEEK: Art Appreciation Week will be held at Coates Recreation Center from July 17-21 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages first through sixth graders at cost of $125 per child, plus $5 fee for field trip. Camp will be exploring different art mediums, talking to a local artist and visiting the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack and their own lunch if desired. Participants registration is required, call (434) 799-5150.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

CHOW DOWN: Pittsylvania County will hold a Chow Down from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the county parking lot at the corner of Main and Center streets in downtown Chatham. Confirmed vendors include Collins Roadside Produce, Ga’te Shoken Food Truck and Sunset Slush. A third will be held Aug. 24 at the same place, same time.

MONDAY, JULY 24

HANGING ROCK OVERNIGHT CAMP: Travel to Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina to spend four nights under the stars. Overnight camp is for ages 12 to 14 at cost of $300 held July 24 to July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This camp is perfect for beginners and experts seeking new thrills. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. Call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: A free hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., Danville.

MONDAY, JULY 31

STEAM CAMP: Steam by Discovery Academy (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Camp at Sacred Heart, 540 Central Blvd., will be held July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 to 5 p.m., open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.steamda.com/danville or call Delaney Sullivan at 793-2656.

COATES DAY CAMP: Splish, Splash Week is from July 31 to Aug. 4 at Coates Recreation Center. Spend summer building friendships, exploring the outdoors and participating in healthy activities in a quality camp program. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. This program is for rising first through sixth grade students. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and lunch. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150. In the last week of camp the group will go swimming at North East Park, learning about water safety and enjoying the Fun Wagon. Cost is $125 per person and $10 per person for field trip.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-OLD 97 BAND: Free concert held at Danville Community Market's Outdoor Stage at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket. In the event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

YOUTH LEGO CLUB: Youth Lego Club at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages five to 12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150. No fee.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Thursday Paddle meets at the boathouse and will travel on the Dan River in hopes to catch glimpses of river otters, blue herons, and turtles. Registration is required. Must be at least 8 years old; all children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. From 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $17 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150 or email brownmc@danvilleeva.gov.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

FAMILIES UNPLUGGED: Come to Coates Recreation Center for fun family time for Board Games Day from 10 to 11 a.m. This program is designed for families with children ages 2-12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program will be presented at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.