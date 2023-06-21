Organizers of the 22nd annual Run for Justice recently announced winners.

Race director John Wilt reports that 82 runners and walkers signed up for the event which was staged at Angler’s Park with the flat and fast Danville Riverwalk Trail used for the race course.

Winners include:

First place male in 2K: Brenton Sargent

First place female in 2K run: Isabel Robinson

First place male in 5K run: David Warren

First place female, 5K run: Emily Wallace

Male masters winner in 5K run: Jason Short

Female masters winner in 5K run: Lori Engram

First place male in 5K walk: George Riggins

First place female in 5K walk: Angeles Atkinson

First place male in 10K run: Jeffrey Jackson

First place female in 10K run: Deloris Ford

The annual Run for Justice is supported by the Danville Running and Fitness Club.

Additional sponsors include Midtown Market, Sovah Health, Spectrum Medical, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Danville Crime Stoppers, Inc., Sheetz Corporation, O’Kelly’s Deli & Pastries, Trophy & Sign Center, The Brick Running & Tri Store and 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co.

Numerous Danville businesses provided in-kind support and door prizes for the June 10 event coordinated by members of ACJA-LAE’s Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter.